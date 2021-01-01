2020: A Rewind
- Dharavi rises again: 'Only a matter of time... Mumbai only city where one springs back swiftly after crisis'
- Nizamuddin, Delhi ‘super-spreader’: ‘Since cases began, no evidence found... Finally healing has begun’
- Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- At India's only Covid-free territory: 'Students happy to get out of home... Attendance has been good'
- Comedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- Mumbai in 2020: A year in photos
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
Karishma Tanna, Maheep Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others get together to welcome 2021January 1, 2021 11:40:36 am
Best of Express
- How the Covid-19 situation in India was looking on the last day of 2020
- North East India‘They called us illegal. How is it possible?’ Family declared Indians after year in detention
- EntertainmentRam Prasad Ki Tehrvi review: A gentle-but-sharp excavation of family politics
- EntertainmentComedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- TrendingGoogle doodle marks new year as cuckoo clock strikes at midnight
- TrendingVideo of Boston Dynamics' robots grooving to 'Do you love me' takes social media by storm
- LOOKING AHEAD, 2021 AND BEYOND: The new Olympians
- SportsMichael Kindo, world-class defender & gentle giant of hockey, passes away
- OpinionWe need a new language to speak of the people, avoid the old impasse
- Tech predictions for 2021: The world inside your home
- LifestyleWhat music and dance gave us in 2020
- TechnologyDear smartphone makers, here are 5 things to stop doing in 2021