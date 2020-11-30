10 / 10

Preity Zinta wrote with the photo, "Happy Birthday Ma ❤️ Thank you for being my inner voice, my 4am friend, my voice of reason and my strongest critic & supporter. Every time I wanted my personal space thank you for reminding me that I came out of your personal space 😂 I’m so grateful 🙏 for your strength, positivity, wisdom & Humour. You will always be my inspiration, my moral compass and my bestest friend 😍 I love you to the moon and back 🌈 #HappyBirthday #Ma #Myhero #Ting." (Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)