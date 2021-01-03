2020: A Rewind
- Dharavi rises again: 'Only a matter of time... Mumbai only city where one springs back swiftly after crisis'
- Nizamuddin, Delhi ‘super-spreader’: ‘Since cases began, no evidence found... Finally healing has begun’
- Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- At India's only Covid-free territory: 'Students happy to get out of home... Attendance has been good'
- Comedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- Mumbai in 2020: A year in photos
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
