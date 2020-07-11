5 / 10

Anurag Kashyap shared a throwback photo from the film Satya. He wrote, "Throwback .. #Satya .. just before we shot the famous “Mumbai ka King Kaun”.. and I remember @bajpayee.manoj was so scared of heights as am I , so I was also in that scene invisible, lying down on the ground holding Bhiku Mhatre’s leg when he said those iconic lines .. that breathlessness he had in the scene was real .. so much for being a gangsta kyon Baju Bhai @bajpayee.manoj ,with @rgvzoomin the boss and Mazhar Kamran .and the thin man is me (that was 20 kgs ago)" (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)