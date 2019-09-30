Celeb spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra and others

Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/kareena-kapoor-sara-ali-khan-parineeti-chopra-kartik-aaryan-photos-6042340/

Today’s edition of celebrity spotting features Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Taapsee Pannu among others.

kareena kapoor khan photos

Kareena Kapoor struck a pose outside Mehboob Studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sara ali khan photos

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kartik aaryan photos

Kartik Aaryan clicked at iThink Fitness gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

taapsee pannu promotes saand ki aankh

Taapsee Pannu promoted Saand Ki Aankh in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi pednekar promotes saand ki aankh

Bhumi Pednekar also promoted Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neil Nitin Mukesh and father Nitin Mukesh launched the trailer of upcoming film Bypass Road. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

parineeti chopra photos

Parineeti Chopra spotted at Yash Raj Films office. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

mrunal thakur airport photos

Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur snapped at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sunil grover photos

Sunil Grover clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

amrita arora at gym

Our shutterbugs caught Amrita Arora post her workout. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena kapoor, sara ali khan, kartik aaryan
