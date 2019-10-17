Entertainment Gallery Inside Kareena-Saif’s wedding anniversary party Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan had a close-knit family celebration last night. The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's seventh wedding anniversary celebration was all about family time. While son Taimur Ali Khan was seen with the couple in a click, Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samiera Kapoor, mother Babita, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were in attendance at last night's family get-together. Scroll to see all the photos. Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania shared this click of the lovely family. (Photo: Poonam Damania/ Instagram) Kareena and Saif posed with the cake. (Photo: Poonam Damania/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor too shared a selfie with Saif and Kareena from last night's party. "Happy anniversary to my rocks !! Love you both ❤️❤️❤️ #familyfirst #familydinner," wrote Karisma. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) Karisma shared a click with sister Bebo too. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of the party decorations as well. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)