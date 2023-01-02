Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
January 2, 2023 17:15 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing many photos from her New Years' family vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland. Scroll to see all photos from Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan's stylish New Year's night.
Sharing this family photo, Kareena wrote, "Peace, good health and prosperity to all💚2023💚." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Earlier during the day, Kareena posted a photo of Taimur and captioned it, "BIG MOOD🖤2023🖤 #My TimTim." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Well, our ever-stylish diva never misses a chance to flaunt her look. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Sharing her look from the party, Kareena wrote, "2023 I am so ready for you…💚💚💚About last night…." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena looked stunning in a glamorous metallic green gown. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
A day before, Kareena posed with the sunset in the background and wrote, "Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... 😜💁🏻♀️☺️ Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you 💪🏼💃🏻✨♥️." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
"The countdown begins…29-12-2022 What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?," captioned Kareena. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)