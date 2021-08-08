4 / 13

Allu Arjun wrote with the click, "It was nice visiting the sets of #Shaakuntalam. Very heartwarming to see Allu Arha at shoot , it’s something I never thought I will see so soon . Thank you @Gunasekhar1 garu, @neelima_guna garu and @Samanthaprabhu2 for taking such good care of her ." (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)