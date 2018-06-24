Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora: Celebrity social media photos of the day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Toni Kroos' heroics gives Germany 2-1 win over Sweden
- Jharkhand gangrape: Police arrest missionary school head, two other accused in case
- Draw a line or face the fate of Shujaat Bukhari: BJP leader Lal Singh warns Kashmiri journalists
- Amit Shah attacks Ghulam Nabi Azad, Soz over Kashmir remarks; seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi
- Hapur lynching: Police said incident was not related to cows, new video shows otherwise
- EntertainmentRace 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film earns Rs 151.8 crore
- EntertainmentExpresso Season 2, Episode 5: Life is like a game of chess, says John Abraham
- EntertainmentDa-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez enthrall the audience
- EntertainmentAlia opens up about her relationship with Ranbir: The truth never bothers me
- Kroos' heroics gives Germany 2-1 win over Sweden
- Mexico win again, beat South Korea 2-1
- SportsIndia crush Pakistan 4-0 in CT opener
- TechnologyApple admits to flaws in MacBook Pro keyboard, launches repair program
- TechnologyBest smartphones with good battery backup in June 2018
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 6 Pro notch can be disabled, confirms company; unboxing images shared
- LifestyleKareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 17 - June 23)
Advertisement