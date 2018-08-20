Celeb spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Kerala LIVE: Home Ministry declares floods 'calamity of severe nature'
- SportsAsian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat wins historic gold medal
- BJP will fall short of majority if elections are held today, reveals survey
- Never thought I would attend a meeting where Vajpayee would not be present: LK Advani
- Sports3rd Test Live: Kohli, Pujara put India on top
- EntertainmentTrisha joins Karthik Subbaraj-Rajinikanth film
- EntertainmentToday in Koffee with Karan Season 6 rumours: SRK, Salman, Katrina, Anushka and Virat in guest list
- EntertainmentBigg Boss Tamil 2: The Kamal Haasan I miss
- EntertainmentSplitsvilla 11: When a female contestant tried flirting with Sunny Leone
- SportsAsian Games 2018 Day 2 LIVE UPDATES
- SportsIndia vs England 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE
- SportsVinesh Phogat wins historic gold medal
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Note 9 and other smartphones with 4,000mAh battery or higher
- TechnologyUIDAI announces face recognition for Aadhaar from September 15: Here's what it means
- TechnologyNokia 6.1 Plus will be Flipkart exclusive in India, launch on August 21
- LifestyleSleep deprivation can make you more lonely, study finds
Advertisement