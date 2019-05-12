Toggle Menu Sections
Have you seen these photos of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu and Sidharth Malhotra posed with their inked fingers as they cast their votes today, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy and a few more shared photos on their social media accounts as well.

Kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania hosted her birthday party last night. This is an inside photo from the same shared by stylist Yianni Tsapatori. (Photo: Yianni Tsapatori/ Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor also shared her photos from the same party. Sharing the photos she wrote, "Tell me what’s more fun, the night out or discussing it the day after. 💙."(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram)

priyanka chopra jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' picture caption read, "You guys killed it at @nbcsnl ! Wow! So proud ! @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers 🙌🏽🙏🏽🆒👍🏽🍭❤️🤯💋." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture with her mom. The caption along read, "Me and my maa for ‘Bharat maa’ #HappyMothersDay #GoVote #DelhiVotes." (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's picture caption read, "Took a quick break and came to Delhi for this. I've done my bit, it's time you do yours! #VoteForIndia. This is the most important work that you would do today. #DelhiVoteKar 🇮🇳."(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shared some photos from a pre-wedding bash of a close friend. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Nargis Fakhri

Here are some latest photos shared by Nargis Fakhri. (Photo: Nargis Fakhri/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy, adaa khan

Mouni Roy shared these photos and wrote, "On your birthday i pray whatever you want most in life comes to you just the way you imagined it or even better . Happiest birthday my darling girl @adaakhann 🥰😘❤️✨ May you always be happy happy, 💛."(Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta
ravi dubey, nia sharma

Nakuul Mehta was seen posing with his Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award's trophy. (Photo: Nakuul Mehta/ Instagram)

