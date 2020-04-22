- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- First to impose curfew, Punjab lets 2.75 lakh secure e-passes; another one lakh get it offline
- Rohingya Muslims sinned by attending Tabligh event: Uttarakhand MLA
- CSIR scientists name new test after fictional sleuth, may cost Rs 500
- Chandigarh: Bakeries can function if they sell just bread or biscuits, not cakes
- COVID-19 positive cop alleges lack of hygiene at hospital
- For first time since March, active coronavirus cases dip in capital
- India moves to procure more Covid-19 test kits from Korean firms
Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and othersUpdated: April 22, 2020 4:46:58 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Covid-19: Violence against healthcare workers now punishable by up to 7 years in prison
- LIVE: India's Covid-19 cases near 20,000 mark
- Entertainment10 awesome Malayalam movies you can stream on Disney+ Hotstar
- EntertainmentThrowback: When Anushka, Ranveer, Alia and others gave auditions for the big break
- TrendingFirefighters rescue girl who hid in washing machine during hide-and-seek game
- TrendingWatch: Dog disrupts weather forecast and the internet loves it
- SportsBCCI in no hurry as Cricket Australia wants five-Test series
- SportsOn This Day: MoM on IPL debut, Jofra takes big step towards stardom
- OpinionMinimise democracy, maximise interfaith distance, maintain aloofness from poor —may be the new normal
- What Facebook-Jio deal could mean for India
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair, try it now
- TechnologyIs 'Say Namaste' India's answer to Zoom?