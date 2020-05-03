- Covid-19: Most curbs to stay, no easing of lockdown in Mumbai, Pune
- Pune: Sassoon Hospital gets ICMR nod for plasma therapy
- Delhi: Over 100 guards at AIIMS quarantined
- Feel lucky, say migrants as first train to Gorakhpur leaves Mumbai Metropolitan Region
- Vijay Rupani on Covid fears: Swine flu killed 368 in a month in 2015
- For Jharkhand labourers, uncertainty of future shadows joy of homecoming
- Karnataka: One-way bus fare for migrants to return home
- In MP, recoveries beat new cases; CM says on right track
- Ayurveda medicine approved for clinical trials on COVID-19 patients
Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Haasan and othersPublished: May 3, 2020 10:40:20 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IAF flypasts, Army band displays: Armed forces thank 'Covid warriors'
- Back-channel used to ‘urge’ Pak to release Kulbhushan Jadhav: Salve
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: What to watch on May 3
- EntertainmentCult Kannada gangster movies you can stream right now
- TrendingPeople performing bhangra in UK neighbourhood while maintaining social distance is a hit online
- TrendingKim Jong-Un makes public appearance amid health rumours, memes flood social media
- SportsDelhi police challenge bail granted to bookie Sanjeev Chawla
- Sports'Thought of committing suicide three times': Mohammed Shami
- OpinionWe will never know how many people died, because no state government will admit to starvation deaths
- Why Elon Musk's tweet on Tesla stock price is problematic
- LifestyleOlivia Colman is brilliant: Crown creator Peter Morgan on his research and the Queen herself
- TechnologySecret things you might not know your iPhone can do