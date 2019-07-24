Entertainment Gallery Taimur and Inaaya visit Willows Activity Farm Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha are in London with their kids Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kainaat Singha, respectively. Scroll to see photos from the vacation. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha are in London. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram) Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have fun playing with mud. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram) On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha visited Willows Activity Farm with their children. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram) Taimur and Kainaat looked adorable as they fed animals at the farm. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram) In this photo, Taimur and Kainaat can be seen milking an artificial cow. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram) The photos from the vacation have been shared by Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram) Little Inaaya and her big brother Taimur at the activity farm. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram) The three mothers and their children had quite a blast at the farm (Photo: SohaAliKhan/Instagram)