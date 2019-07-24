Toggle Menu Sections
Taimur and Inaaya visit Willows Activity Farm

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha are in London with their kids Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kainaat Singha, respectively. Scroll to see photos from the vacation.

taimur ali khan, inaaya kemmu, kainaat singh with kareena kapoor khan, soha ali khan, priyanka singha

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha are in London. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram)

taimur ali khan and kainaat singh

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have fun playing with mud. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram)

priyanka singha with kareena kapoor khan

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha visited Willows Activity Farm with their children. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram)

taimur with kainaat singha

Taimur and Kainaat looked adorable as they fed animals at the farm. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram)

taimur with kainaat singha

In this photo, Taimur and Kainaat can be seen milking an artificial cow. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram)

inaaya kemmu with soha ali khan

The photos from the vacation have been shared by Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Singha. (Photo: Priyanka Singha/Instagram)

taimur photos

Little Inaaya and her big brother Taimur at the activity farm. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

taimur inaaya photos

The three mothers and their children had quite a blast at the farm (Photo: SohaAliKhan/Instagram)

