Konkona Sensharma shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "On the 3rd of December, my birthday, I got a wonderful gift from the universe. A best actress award from the @asianacademycreativeawards for Geeli Puchi (Ajeeb Daastaans)! So grateful to be able to inhabit the many worlds of Bharati Mondol. Many thanks to all that made this happen!" (Photo: Konkona Sensharma/Instagram)