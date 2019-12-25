1 / 10

On the occasion of Christmas, Shashi's Kapoor son and actor-filmmaker Kunal Kapoor hosted a grand lunch for his near and dear ones. Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor among others were spotted arriving at Kunal's residence. In the photo above, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pose for photographers. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)