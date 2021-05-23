6 / 12

Nikki Tamboli shared adorable picture with Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She wrote, "Best friends share laughs, memories and inside jokes. They will always be honest and stand by your side no matter what. They wipe your tears, pick you up when you fall, and are forever a piece of your heart." (Photo: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram)