Karan Tacker will be celebrating his birthday in four days, but the celebrations have already begun. He shared a photo of him cutting a cake. "4 days to go! Cut my 1st cake today thanks to the love from the sister ! Ok now Iam excited for my bday! #Birthday #week #4daysToGo," he wrote along with the photo. (Photo: Karan Tacker/Instagram)