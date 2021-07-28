Must Read
- How with 4 Olympics golds, Jesse Owens ran Hitler out of his Aryan supremacy theory
- Explained: How did the 150-year-old Assam-Mizoram dispute get so violent now?
- Opinion: Will Congress deal with its Muslim question?
- Follow LIVE updates on Tokyo Olympics here
- Who is Basavaraj Bommai, the new Karnataka CM?
- Why there's a debate over Manu Bhaker's gun malfunction at Tokyo
- Punjab among most fiscally stressed states: Montek panel report
- Indian shooters off target, association chief takes aim at coaches, infighting
- Telangana's Dalit Bandhu scheme, and why it is facing criticism
- Engineering seats down to lowest in a decade; 63 institutes to shut in 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Sai Dhansika: 15 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJuly 28, 2021 8:41:03 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Centre steps in, Assam, Mizoram agree on deployment of neutral central force along disturbed border
- 'No problem if someone else leads': Mamata on Oppn face for 2024 polls
- EntertainmentTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turns 13: How the cast has changed over the years
- EntertainmentAishwarya Rai is a stunner in latest photo from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar
- TrendingTeam USA’s face mask at Olympics sparks debates, memes and jokes
- TrendingTokyo Olympics: Judo coach slaps German athlete. Here is why
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates
- Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari, Pooja Rani headline India's show on Day 5
- OpinionThe Assam-Mizoram border dispute is older and more complicated than it appears
- What Biles's withdrawal from individual all-around means
- LifestyleIndian illustrator Anand Radhakrishnan wins 'Oscars of the comic world': Feels nice to be validated'
- TechnologyIndia, emerging markets power another record quarter for Apple