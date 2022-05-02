Must Read
- With Indian Express, now you have choice of subscription products and tenure
- Confident of agreement with India on war crime accountability: German Chancellor
- Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’
- Dean removed after Tamil Nadu medical students take Charak oath
- Explained: The significance of PM Modi’s Europe tour
- SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight caught in storm, passengers injured
- Osmania University 'refuses to permit' Rahul Gandhi visit, campus simmers
- Heatwave: Centre asks states to review health preparedness, issues dos & don'ts
- Auto driver’s dream turns real, his son is Kerala’s new football sensation
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: May 2, 2022 6:51:38 pm
Best of Express
- Cities'Don't want social tension during Eid': Raj Thackeray cancels 'Maha Aarti'
- Heatwave set to abate tomorrow, thundershowers to bring respite: IMD
- EntertainmentBhool Bhulaiyya 2 title song out: Kartik Aaryan's dance moves can't save this forgettable and monotonous remix
- EntertainmentHema Malini shares update about Dharmendra's health after his hospitalisation: 'Thankfully back home'
- Trending'Wah badhiya': Boy impresses PM Modi with patriotic song in Germany. Watch video
- TrendingElon Musk replied to a tweet related to valves, and the internet is confused
- SportsIPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE
- SportsShami told Mohsin that he is better than him, says coach
- OpinionIndia must make the most of the diplomatic attention it’s receiving
- The significance of PM Modi’s Europe tour
- LifestyleMet Gala 2022: Understanding the dress code and theme
- TechnologyXiaomi Pad 5 review: Another Android challenger to the iPad