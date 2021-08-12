2 / 12

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating one year of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's release. The actor shared photos from the sets and wrote, "Nothing I ever say will do enough justice to what this journey has meant to me. I could have never even dreamt of a creative process that felt so pure and enriching, in every way. And I’m so grateful for all the people that helped make it that way, and most of all to Gunjan Mam for letting us be privy to her spirit and her rare sincerity, something that continues to guide me and shape my outlook in everything I try to do. And Sharry, for recognising and making us all feel the importance of what this story stood for. You made trusting the process feel more fruitful than daunting, and that was more valuable than any reward we as a team could have asked for #GunjanSaxena." (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)