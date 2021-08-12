Must Read
- Explained: Productivity in a Parliament session marred by disruptions
- Sachin Tendulkar interview: ‘I couldn’t sleep for years… later I said it’s okay, I don’t need to fight this feeling’
- Spy vs Spy: ISI knew Kulbushan Jadhav was ‘small fry’, waited before snaring him, says new book
- Opinion | Kevin Rudd writes: Understanding the anxieties behind Chinese aggression towards India
- 36 years after Sikh riots, probe team picks evidence from locked Kanpur house
- CII meet: Fixing mistakes of past, retrospective tax move will build trust, says PM Modi
- Sonia Gandhi plans Opposition get-together, leaders to stage protest today
- Kinnaur landslide live updates: 13 bodies recovered; rescue operations underway
- Lend her your ears: How Spotify’s ‘AmplifiHer’ aims to pass the mic to women creators
- Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nia Sharma: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss todayAugust 12, 2021 4:26:01 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Centre counters Oppn charges, blames them for manhandling marshals, unruly scenes in Parliament
- LIVE: Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing deal to end violence, says report
- EntertainmentShershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets theatrical release date
- TrendingMother 'tackles' 2-year-old as he runs onto field during soccer match, video goes viral
- TrendingMunich animal shelter puts abandoned pets on Tinder and netizens are loving it
- SportsSachin Tendulkar interview: 'I couldn’t sleep for years… later I said it’s okay'
- SportsLIVE | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1
- OpinionHow a patriarchal state punishes parents for not policing daughters
- What explains Twitter's action against Congress leaders?
- Lifestyle'Title track had 18 changes for Rani': Manish Malhotra recalls designing for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 FAQ: All your burning questions, answered