Most Read
- Haryana BJP leader turns down party post: ‘Politics not possible in closed room, under police protection’
- With Unique ID for each oxygen cylinder, concentrator, Punjab gears up for 3rd wave
- First ‘India-Pak Pride Meet’ celebrates LGBTQIA+ community virtually
- America’s fascination with UFOs, and what a govt report has found
- Pune lockdown: Cops to fine those moving out without reason after 5 pm
- In Nov, Amarinder had flagged the threat from drones in Punjab to PM
- How independent are Independent Directors of PSUs? Half from BJP
- When UPA did the same, Gujarat HC said: Hope Govt will give serious thought ahead
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJune 29, 2021 4:55:26 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Parliament monsoon session likely from July 19
- 300 electricity units free, 24/7 supply if AAP wins Punjab polls: Kejriwal
- EntertainmentFarhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap sign open letter against proposed changes to Cinematograph Act
- EntertainmentWhen Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone danced and hugged at Isha Ambani's wedding festivities, watch
- TrendingHrithik Roshan is impressed as fan comes up with Krrish 4 plot in 5 minutes: 'Imagination'
- TrendingCalifornia’s Flintstones-themed house to remain as it is after owner settles lawsuit with town
- SportsEURO 2020: Southgate faces Grealish question ahead of Germany showdown
- SportsEuro 2020: In a game of comebacks, World Champions France lose by a whisker
- OpinionIndia needs drone detection systems
- PSU directors: What HC said when UPA packed names
- LifestyleBoy, 13, diagnosed with rare brain disease post-Covid: Know all about it here
- TechnologyOnePlus TV U1S 65-inch review: Stunning visuals, clean UI