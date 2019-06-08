Entertainment Gallery Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family vacation in Tuscany Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have flown to Tuscany for a family vacation along with son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a good time in Tuscany with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Her photos from the European vacation have surfaced on her manager and friend, Poonam Damania's Instagram account and going by them, it seems like she is having a gala time with her family. The latest photo shared by Poonam Damania has Kareena soaking in the sun. "Sunkissed in Tuscany 😍😍😍 missing you Bebo 💕💕" wrote Poonam along with the photo. Another photo of Kareena has her sporting a no-makeup look. Kareena will be soon making her television debut in the seventh season of dance reality show Dance India Dance. Earlier, we saw Kareena posing with husband Saif Ali Khan in the picturesque land of Tuscany. The family picture of the Kapoors was complete as Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan joined them in the photo. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor make sure to take time out of their busy schedule to spend some family time away from the hustle bustle of the city.