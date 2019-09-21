Entertainment Gallery Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39: Rare photos of the Bollywood diva On Kareena Kapoor Khan's 39th birthday, we dig into Express Archives to present some unseen photos of the Bollywood star. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the youngest daughter of yesteryear actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena and her elder sister Karisma have an age gap of seven years. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor made her Bollywood debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee (2000). (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Yaadein (2001). Seen here are director Subhash Ghai and co-actor Hrithik Roshan. Kareena and Hrithik have also teamed up in Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were in a relationship in the 2000s. They have so far appeared in four films together - Fida, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor with her family during the wedding of her sister Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena during a promotional event of her 2003 film Khushi so-starring Fardeen Khan. Also seen here are producer Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and daughters Jahnvi and Khushi. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena and veteran actor Jeetendra at an awards gala. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar have been friends for years now. Kareena played her popular character of Poo in KJo's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena has also been a close confidante of celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena flanked by her Ra.One co-star Shah Rukh Khan and R&B singer Akon. Kareena and SRK have worked in several films, including Don and Asoka. (Photo: Express Archives) After her break-up with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor was present when Saif Ali Khan was bestowed with the Padma Shri award in 2010. Also seen are former President Pratibha Patil and actor Rekha. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor with the entire Pataudi family at the wedding of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu in 2015. (Photo: Express Archives)