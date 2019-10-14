Toggle Menu Sections
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt twin with Karan Johar at MAMI 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt arrived for a conversation session with Karan Johar at the the ongoing Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stylish appearance at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our photographer clicked Alia Bhatt at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was in attendance too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena and Alia became a part of a chat session with Karan Johar too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar posed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Film Festival will run from October 17-24 across multiple venues in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar, Konkona Sen Sharma and Meghna Gulzar were among a few others who posed together for a picture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

