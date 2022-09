9 / 12

Kareena spoke the story of all-moms when she shared, "This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture… Tim take your finger out of your nose ya… Jeh baba look here…Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar…Click… ♥️And this is what I got best guys ♥️ #TheMen of my life #MyWorld ♥️." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)