Celeb spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Kiara Advani and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- BusinessGovt will strictly maintain 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target: FM Arun Jaitley
- J&K: Municipal polls in four phases from October 8, counting on 20
- Centre will come up with action plan to rein in fuel prices soon: Amit Shah
- SportsAsia Cup 2018 LIVE: Bangladesh lose wickets in quick succession
- Rewari gangrape: SIT constituted to probe case, police announce reward for information
- EntertainmentInside Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's pre-wedding ceremonies
- EntertainmentManmarziyaan box office collection Day 1: Abhishek-Taapsee film earns Rs 3.5 crore
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 makers tease S Sreesanth and TV actor Nehha Pendse's entry
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa will not enter Salman Khan’s show. Here's why
- SportsAsia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Live
- SportsSAFF Cup Final Live: India vs Maldives
- SportsLiverpool sweep aside Spurs to stay top
- TechnologyApple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with dual-SIM: How it works, what is eSIM and everything else to know
- TechnologyBest phones to buy below Rs 40,000 in September 2018: From OnePlus 6 to Poco F1
- TechnologyGoogle Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL official teaser reveals new mint green colour option
- LifestyleFrom milk to bananas: Eat these foods for a good night's sleep
Advertisement