1 / 9

After earning praise for his turn in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Saif Ali Khan will be back on the silver screen with Jawaani Jaaneman, which releases on January 31. The makers organised a special screening of the film on Wednesday. In attendance were the film's cast Saif, Alaya F, Farida Jalal, Kiku Sharda along with their family and friends from the industry. Scroll to see photos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )