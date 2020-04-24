- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Click for coronavirus India live updates
- COVID-19 effect: Premium for health insurance set to rise by up to 25%
- CISF’s Metro proposal: Mandatory Aarogya Setu app, barring people with flu symptoms
- Palghar lynching: Official who could have ordered firing of warning shots was not informed
- After 40-day wait in waters off Mumbai coast,147 crew members finally disembark
- Surat hospital closed after 14 staffers test positive for COVID-19
- ‘Tarabi’ is usually held in mosques: Ramzan Quran recitals to be aired live on Facebook
- Prashant Kishor travelled during lockdown, alleges Bihar BJP; prove it, says poll strategist
Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi and othersPublished: April 24, 2020 6:58:25 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- J&K HC denies interim relief to journalist booked under UAPA, issues notice to govt
- Stranded migrant labourers will be brought home in phased manner: UP CM
- EntertainmentExtraction movie review: A familiar wham-bam escape fantasy
- EntertainmentYours Sincerely, Kanan Gill review: Timepass at best
- TrendingWatch: How a lost leopard cub was reunited with its mother in Maharashtra
- TrendingWatch: Child hits mother with golf ball during homeschooling
- SportsI am sure BCCI will be open-minded in helping other countries: Sachin Tendulkar
- SportsTendulkar's most memorable birthday: A vintage 100 & a trophy in Sharjah
- OpinionDespite odds and amid crises, farmers deliver produce. Today, farmers need government
- 90 years on, remembering Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar massacre
- LifestyleWith no sales, the crafts sector, one of the biggest source of employment in rural India, is hit hard
- TechnologyApple Watch turns 5: 8 Interesting facts you should know