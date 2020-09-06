10 / 10

Ravi Dubey shared a birthday wish for wife Sargun Mehta and wrote along with the photo, "It takes so much to be a cause of happiness joy and bliss in someone’s life ..i think a person has to be gifted karmically to have that super power ,u have entered so many lives and lit up so many worlds ,mine included ,you have a superpower sargun of bringing bliss and fortune to everyone ....i really can’t ever define what u mean to me i just know that there are so many times i have tears of gratitude just thinking about you ...and that child like smile of yours is why i am living ....happy birthday gungun .....i love love love love love you meri choti...this year the world will know you are not just ‘my queen’ you are ‘THE QUEEN ‘ .#happybirthday #sargunmehta." (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram)