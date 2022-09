1 / 11

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday in style. She had two parties -- while one had a white theme and was held in the afternoon, the night bash was a black-themed one. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, son Jeh and husband Saif Ali Khan, among others, made Kareena's birthday special. Scroll to see all photos.