11 / 12

Amitabh Bachchan wrote with the photo, "... so having failed the MJ routine .. they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this , the Rock head banger ..Same result !! Nothing other than the shades rocked ..Do approve please .. they are the same that got posted the other day ..🙏😜😜😂😂." (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)