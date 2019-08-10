Entertainment Gallery Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan enjoy Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot in Bulgaria Several photos and videos from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are being shared by contestants Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, Malishka Mendonsa and others. The host and the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have started shooting for the adventure-based TV reality show in Bulgaria. Several photos and videos from the shoot are being shared by contestants Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, Malishka Mendonsa and others. Scroll to see how these celebrities are having fun while preparing for their stunts. Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar shared a photo with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel. She captioned it, "The right kinda hotness which was much required on my feed all thanks to @karan9198 #whataguy #yaaronkayaar." Karan also shared his photo from Bulgaria and wrote, "#SMILE 😊 is the only #Disease that’s worth #Spreading so lets make it an #Epidemic ....!" along with it. Karishma Tanna shared some stunning photos from the streets of Bulgaria. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared photos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Striking a pose on a bike, Shetty captioned the photo, "If everything seems under control... you are playing it Safe... Take risk and achieve your dream... Fear Factor #khatronkekhiladiseason10." Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee shared a photo with RJ Malishka and Karishma Tanna and wrote, "Happy Girls are the prettiest girls ❤❤❤" Naagin actor Adaa Khan also posted a photo with Karan. Amruta Khanvilker also posted a photo with dancer-choreographer Dharmesh. TV actor Shivin Narang struck a pose with Dharmesh while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Here's another photo of Shivin Narang from Bulgaria. Malishka posted a photo with Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa who are also there in Bulgaria for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.