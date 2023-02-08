Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi party with AbRam, Taimur on birthday
February 8, 2023 15:19 IST
Karan Johar's twins, son Yash, and daughter Roohi turned six on February 7. The filmmaker hosted birthday bash last week and shared photos from the party on Tuesday. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
Yash and Roohi's birthday party was attended by Bollywood’s youngest star kids including Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, Salman Khan’s niece Ayat, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur and Jeh, among others. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Karan Johar, in his birthday note for twins Yash and Roohi, wrote, "This love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat!" (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Karan wrote, "Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today." (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
"I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on!," he added. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
"Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," concluded Karan. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this photo of Taimur, Yash, and Roohi from the party. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Neha Dhupia also shared some inside photos from Yash and Roohi's birthdya bash. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)