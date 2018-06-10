2 / 6

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture from the evening. She captioned the picture as - "Saturday night @manishmalhotra05 ( best host ever)home.. Even the rains couldn’t dampen our spirits😬😛Such a #chilled night with @karanjohar(and his humour😂) @jacquelinef143( and her madness) @natasha.poonawalla (me still obsessed with those shoes😍) and @janhvikapoor can’t wait for the #dhadak trailer to hit the screens😘."