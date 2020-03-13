1 / 8

The short film Devi, starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, has crossed over 11 million views on YouTube. To celebrate the success of the short film, Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Dino Morea, Maniesh Paul and others got together on Thursday evening. Scroll to see photos.