Karan Johar and Kareen were reportedly not on talking terms for more than nine months. Karan shared in his book, "Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me." He dsays in his memoirs, "We were releasing Kal Ho Naa Ho in November. We had shot the film in June, July, August and in September I had to shoot the songs, make the promos and so on. So, I had to head back, while my father continued the treatment in New York. That was the time Kareena Kapoor called me. It was August. We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, ‘I heard about Yash uncle.’ She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, ‘I love you and I am so sorry I haven’t been in touch. Don’t worry’." Things went fine not only personally but professionally too. Kareena has worked in several films produced by Dharma Productions, like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kurbaan, We Are Family, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Good Newwz. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)