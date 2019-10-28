Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and others attend Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash

Toggle Menu Sections
Anil Kapoor threw a Diwali party at his residence to celebrate the festivities. Several Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ekta Kapoor, and others turned up to celebrate. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar came to the party with his mother Hiroo Johar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also attended the Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora dressed up in her ethnic best at the occasion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora was also spotted at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra attended the Diwali party in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika, Amrita and Manish posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor distributed sweets at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

