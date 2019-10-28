Entertainment Gallery Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and others attend Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash Several Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ekta Kapoor, and others attended Anil Kapoor's Diwali party. Anil Kapoor threw a Diwali party at his residence to celebrate the festivities. Several Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ekta Kapoor, and others turned up to celebrate. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar came to the party with his mother Hiroo Johar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also attended the Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora dressed up in her ethnic best at the occasion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ekta Kapoor posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Arora was also spotted at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manish Malhotra attended the Diwali party in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika, Amrita and Manish posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor distributed sweets at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)