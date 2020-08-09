- Follow Kozhikode crash Live Updates
- Follow Mumbai rains LIVE updates
- Some shots produced by Serum could cost less than Rs 240 per dose
- Vaccine hunt in late stage, 2 top panels coordinating and monitoring efforts
- Son in jail for five months, Bihar RTI activist says 14-yr-old framed, declared adult
- Parliament in Covid: Alternate workdays, sheets to separate rows
- Parliamentary panel discusses EIA draft despite NDA members’ objections
- 24 hours on, no FIR yet in Shrey Hospital fire incident
The Kapil Sharma Show: Avrodh cast to grace the stagePublished: August 9, 2020 6:00:42 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- US, Pak, China watching, so didn’t upload defence reports: outgoing CAG
- Major Generals meet at DBO border point, discuss ways to reduce Depsang tensions
- EntertainmentSanjay Dutt hospitalised, tests negative for coronavirus
- EntertainmentRana Daggubati ties the knot with Miheeka Bajaj: Highlights
- Trending'Miracle baby': Video shows mother in labour as Beirut explosion shatters hospital room
- TrendingAs police forces, brands join #Binod meme trend, Tinder India's entry takes the cake
- SportsJos Buttler, Chris Woakes produce battling masterclass in England win
- SportsBayern rout Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate, to face Barcelona in quarters
- OpinionEconomy mismanagement, pandemic and confrontation with China exposed India’s weaknesses
- Why the Air India crash would have been much worse had the aircraft caught fire
- LifestyleRana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: The bride looked like a dream in an embroidered lehenga
- TechnologyLooking to buy a good smartphone under Rs 20,000? Here's our pick