Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 hits theaters today. Before the film's release, the makers organised a special screening of the movie in Mumbai on Thursday. In attendance were filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, actors Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma among others. The film's cast joined their friends from the film industry at the screening of their film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)