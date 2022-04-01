13 / 15

The comedian once shared that his daughter Anayra watches him on television but doesn't get too excited about it. In Kapil's words in an interview with ETimes, "Anayra watches my show and says, 'Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai, I am also on TV.' She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV." (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)