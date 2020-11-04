3 / 21

Jennifer Aniston was one of the early voters. On Instagram, sharing pictures of herself, the Friends actor said she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In the caption, she mentioned, "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency." (Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)