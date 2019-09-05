Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Deol and others While Kangana Ranaut lend support to Cauvery Calling campaign, Sonam Kapoor sought blessings of Lord Ganesha. Kangana Ranaut attended the Cauvery Calling campaign press conference. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor donated Rs 42 lakhs to Cauvery Calling campaign, an initiative by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dharmendra launched the trailer of his grandson Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbugs caught Dharmendra and Karan Deol in a candid moment. (Photo: APH Images) Debutant Sahher Bambba attended the trailer launch. (Photo: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor sought blessings of Lord Ganesha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked pretty in an Indian attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)