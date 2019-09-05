Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Deol and others

While Kangana Ranaut lend support to Cauvery Calling campaign, Sonam Kapoor sought blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Kangana Ranaut Cauvery Calling campaign photos

Kangana Ranaut attended the Cauvery Calling campaign press conference. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut Cauvery Calling campaign

The actor donated Rs 42 lakhs to Cauvery Calling campaign, an initiative by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer launch

Dharmendra launched the trailer of his grandson Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Deol with Dharmendra

Our shutterbugs caught Dharmendra and Karan Deol in a candid moment. (Photo: APH Images)

Dharmendra at Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer launch

Debutant Sahher Bambba attended the trailer launch. (Photo: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor at Lord Ganesha

Sonam Kapoor sought blessings of Lord Ganesha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor photos

The actor looked pretty in an Indian attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

