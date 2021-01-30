Breaking News
- Explained: The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute – the past and the present
- In Punjab Assembly segment BJP swept in 2019, a farm stir spearheaded by own men
- A breakdown, and the rise of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
- ‘Only silver lining,’ says PGI’s Dr Ritesh Agarwal on receiving two awards amid pandemic
- Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council: Dy CM, minister had key role, shouldn’t get govt posts, says Panel
- Slogan row can help us, but must watch for BJP trap: TMC leaders
- Jaishankar, Blinken discuss India-US ties, Indo-Pacific region
- At Tikri, tensions rise as protesters manage to reach stage, farmers say bid to instigate, won’t fall for trap
- What began with a student from Wuhan: glimmer at end of one-year Covid tunnel
- A year with Covid-19: peak behind India
7 films where Kangana Ranaut was inspired by real-life charactersJanuary 30, 2021 3:01:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt trying to resolve issues raised by protesting farmers through talks: PM Modi in all-party meeting
- Rebel Trinamool leader Rajib Banerjee to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla 'wants to go home' after Salman Khan supports Rakhi Sawant
- TrendingPakistan cricket fans displeased after ICC's meme on Hasan Ali
- Trending'Welcome to the club, America': Priyanka Chopra's response on Kamala Harris wins praise online
- SportsICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli steady at 4th, Cheteshwar Pujara rises to 6th place
- SportsNet gains: Kartik Tyagi looks ahead to brighter future after tour Down Under
- OpinionThe real darkness on horizon is the turn Indian democracy is taking
- Red Fort and Delhi — symbols and narratives of power down the ages
- LifestyleControversial documentary banned by Queen Elizabeth II leaked online
- TechnologyMeet Synq.Fit, a high-end indoor fitness bike that allows people to take live and on-demand fitness classes