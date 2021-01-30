1 / 7

In her 15-year-old career, Kangana Ranaut has played some prominent roles on the silver screen. From being a criminal's girlfriend in Gangster, a supermodel in Fashion to a warrior in Manikarnika, Kangana has proved her acting prowess time and again. Apart from acing her fictional roles, the 33-year-old actor has given Bollywood some memorable characters which have been inspired by real people. As the actor announced on Friday that she would step into the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for Sai Kabir's political drama, we look back at all the times when she portrayed the story of a real-life personality. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)