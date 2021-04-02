6 / 8

Sharing her photos, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Met Shrinath ji, I love Krishna consciousness but nothing ever came close to this experience, as I stood before this enormous being tears won’t stop and I never wanted to leave. For a moment this was it, all of it, nothing before nothing beyond, still shaking, Jai Shri Krishan." (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)