Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya has been lauded by critics and the audience alike. At the box office, the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial has collected Rs 32.80 crore. To celebrate the movie’s successful run, the cast and crew of the film got together on Tuesday in Mumbai. Scroll to see photos. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)