"My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time. There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful ❤️," read the caption of this post. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)