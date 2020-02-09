8 / 8

Kamya Panjabi opened up about her marriage in an exclusive chat with Indianexpress.com. She said, “I am feeling like a 16-year-old, so excited about the wedding. I want to get married with complete rituals and yet keep it a little low key. Some days I want a destination wedding, the other days I want to just get married in front of Ganpati. There is a lot of confusion about it. We are also yet to decide the date.”(Photo: Kamya Panjabi/Instagram)