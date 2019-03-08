Toggle Menu Sections
Kalank posters tease a lavish period film

Here are all the major character posters of Kalank that have been released till now.

kalank posters

Period drama Kalank is helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. The film has an all-star ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the film, set in the 1940s, has been described by Karan as a "story of turbulent relationships and eternal love". Here are all the major character posters that have been released till now.

kalank posters varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan plays the role of Zafar, who, in Karan Johar's words, plays with life and danger.

kalank posters aditya roy kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is Dev who apparently has “a virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind.”

kalank posters sanjay dutt

Sanjay Dutt's Balraj Chaudhry is "the most powerful voice of the table" and presumably the primary character. If Kalank was a kingdom, he would be king.

kalank posters alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt plays the fiery Roop. "To love her is to love fire," Karan Johar says.

kalank posters sonakshi sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's Satya is described as 'pure, elegant and filled with love."

kalank posters madhuri dixit

Madhuri Dixit essays the role of Bahaar, who, in Karan Johar's words, is "Enchanting, ethereal & timeless."

