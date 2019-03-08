Kalank posters tease a lavish period film

Period drama Kalank is helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. The film has an all-star ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the film, set in the 1940s, has been described by Karan as a "story of turbulent relationships and eternal love". Here are all the major character posters that have been released till now.