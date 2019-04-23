Kalank box office collection Day 6: Will this Varun-Alia film survive the weekdays?

Toggle Menu Sections
Kalank box office collection Day 6: The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt film is struggling at the box office.

Despite a stellar star cast, Kalank is struggling at the box office. While it started its box office journey with Rs 21.60 crore, by the end of the extended weekend, the film lost steam.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film managed to earn only Rs 66.03 crore so far. He added that with Avengers: Endgame releasing this week, Kalank’s box office journey might be cut short.

"#Kalank is rejected... Has a lacklustre *extended* opening weekend... Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays... Arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 11.63 cr. Total: ₹ 66.03 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

Alia Bhatt recently spoke about Kalank's failure. She said, "Audience verdict is the biggest proof for a film and if the audience does not accept a film, then it should not do well. That's just the way it is. We should accept it, come back, try and make sure they're not disappointed next time."

The film did not receive good reviews from critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half stars.

In the review, Shubhra Gupta mentioned, “There is enough and more here, plot-wise, for a bunch of films. But finally, despite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s histrionics (the former looking as if he could well belong to that era, and Bhatt staying watchable, if increasingly, exasperatingly familiar), and Dixit’s wondrous dancing abilities (nobody can touch her when it comes to the grace she displays when she is on the floor), Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the cast all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces. As a character says, two-thirds into the film, ‘yeh kissa yahin nipat jaata."

Kalank, an Abhishek Varman directorial, stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

